As anticipated all week, the Seattle Seahawks will carry a hefty injury report into Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are Seattle's final game designations.

OUT:

- WR David Moore (shoulder)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

- C Joey Hunt (ankle)

DOUBTFUL:

- DT Poona Ford (calf)

- S Tedric Thompson (hamstring)

- CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE:

- DE Ziggy Ansah

Takeaways:

- Ansah practiced in full on Friday, but was still given the questionable tag. It feels like a coin flip whether or not he plays. At this point, it's all about how patient Seattle wants to be with him. My guess is that he suits up against the Steelers.

- L.J. Collier is healthy and able to make his NFL debut if the Seahawks want to keep him active on gameday. My guess is we'll see Collier in action.

- Moore praticed well all week and has a good chance at returning in Week 3, according to Carroll.

- If Thompson is out, that means Lano Hill will likely start in his place. Hill would probably play strong safety with Bradley McDougald moving to free safety.

- If Poona Ford doesn't play, undrafted rookie Brian Mone would see extra reps.

- Mike Iupati isn't on the injury report at all and appears ready to retake the starting job at left guard.

Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Tedric Thompson, Poona Ford doubtful vs. Steeler originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest