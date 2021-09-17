Seahawks Week 2 injury report: 2 doubtful, 3 questionable vs. Titans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks may be a few starters short against the Titans this weekend. Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge did not practice all week due to a concussion and is listed as doubtful, as is running back Rashaad Penny. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone, cornerback D.J. Reed and left guard Damien Lewis are all listed as questionable, as well.
Here is the team’s complete Week 2 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
G Gabe Jackson
NIR – resting veteran
DNP
Full
–
–
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
RB Chris Carson
NIR – resting veteran
Limited
Full
–
–
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
OT Duane Brown
NIR – resting veteran
Limited
Full
DNP
–
WR Penny Hart
Concussion
Full
Full
Full
–
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
–
–
–
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
Full
–
–
–
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
–
Limited
Questionable
G Damien Lewis
Groin
–
DNP
DNP
Questionable
OT Jamarco Jones
Knee
–
DNP
Full
–
DT Poona Ford
Shoulder
–
Limited
Full
–
Related
Kam Chancellor talks about tension in Seahawks building after Super Bowl 49 loss