Seahawks Week 2 injury report: 2 doubtful, 3 questionable vs. Titans

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks may be a few starters short against the Titans this weekend. Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge did not practice all week due to a concussion and is listed as doubtful, as is running back Rashaad Penny. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone, cornerback D.J. Reed and left guard Damien Lewis are all listed as questionable, as well.

Here is the team’s complete Week 2 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

G Gabe Jackson

NIR – resting veteran

DNP

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

RB Chris Carson

NIR – resting veteran

Limited

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

OT Duane Brown

NIR – resting veteran

Limited

Full

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Concussion

Full

Full

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

Limited

Questionable

G Damien Lewis

Groin

DNP

DNP

Questionable

OT Jamarco Jones

Knee

DNP

Full

DT Poona Ford

Shoulder

Limited

Full

