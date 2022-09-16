Seahawks Week 2 injury report: 2 cornerbacks listed as questionable

The Seahawks might be a little thin on the back end of their defense for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Both veteran slot corner Justin Coleman and outside corner Artie Burns are listed as questionable. Additionaly, rookie safety Joey Blount is considered doubtful.

On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker has no designation and appears ready to make his NFL debut. Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 2.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RG Gabe Jackson

Rest

DNP

Full

Full

CB Artie Burns

Groin

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

DT Shelby Harris

Back

DNP

DNP

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

Full

OT Jake Curhan

Elbow

Full

LG Damien Lewis

Knee/Ankle

Full

Full

Full

RB Ken Walker

Hernia

Full

Limited

Full

LB Cody Barton

Hip

Full

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Full

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Ankle

Full

Full

CB Tariq Woolen

Neck

Full

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

Limited

DNP

Questionable

FS Joey Blount

Hamstring

DNP

Doubtful

