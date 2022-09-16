Seahawks Week 2 injury report: 2 cornerbacks listed as questionable

The Seahawks might be a little thin on the back end of their defense for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Both veteran slot corner Justin Coleman and outside corner Artie Burns are listed as questionable. Additionaly, rookie safety Joey Blount is considered doubtful.

On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker has no designation and appears ready to make his NFL debut. Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 2.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status RG Gabe Jackson Rest DNP Full Full CB Artie Burns Groin DNP DNP Limited Questionable DT Shelby Harris Back DNP DNP Full FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP Full – OT Jake Curhan Elbow Full – – LG Damien Lewis Knee/Ankle Full Full Full RB Ken Walker Hernia Full Limited Full LB Cody Barton Hip Full – – S Ryan Neal Ankle Full – – LB Uchenna Nwosu Ankle Full Full – CB Tariq Woolen Neck Full – – CB Justin Coleman Calf – Limited DNP Questionable FS Joey Blount Hamstring DNP Doubtful

