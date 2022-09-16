Seahawks Week 2 injury report: 2 cornerbacks listed as questionable
The Seahawks might be a little thin on the back end of their defense for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Both veteran slot corner Justin Coleman and outside corner Artie Burns are listed as questionable. Additionaly, rookie safety Joey Blount is considered doubtful.
On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker has no designation and appears ready to make his NFL debut. Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 2.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RG Gabe Jackson
Rest
DNP
Full
Full
CB Artie Burns
Groin
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
DT Shelby Harris
Back
DNP
DNP
Full
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
Full
–
OT Jake Curhan
Elbow
Full
–
–
LG Damien Lewis
Knee/Ankle
Full
Full
Full
RB Ken Walker
Hernia
Full
Limited
Full
LB Cody Barton
Hip
Full
–
–
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Full
–
–
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Ankle
Full
Full
–
CB Tariq Woolen
Neck
Full
–
–
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
–
Limited
DNP
Questionable
FS Joey Blount
Hamstring
DNP
Doubtful
List
