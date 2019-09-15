Seahawks Week 2 inactives: L.J. Collier to play, Ziggy Ansah out again

Those hoping to see Ziggy Ansah in Week 2 will be sadly disappointed. The Seattle Seahawks have opted to give Ansah another week as the team continues to exercise extreme patience. Ansah was a full participang in Friday's practice, but clearly Seattle thinks he needs to get an additional week of practice under his belt. His absence is notable given that Pete Carroll said during the preseason that he anticipated Ansah being ready for Week 1.

Here's Seattle's list of inactives:

DE Ziggy Ansah

WR Gary Jennings

C Joey Hunt

S Tedric Thompson

CB Neiko Thorpe

DT Poona Ford

WR David Moore

Steelers inactives:

CB Justin Layne

FB Rosie Nix

OLB Jayrone Elliott

G Fred Johnson

OT Chuks Okorafor

TE Zach Gentry

DE Isaiah Buggs

Takeaways:

- L.J. Collier and John Ursua will make their NFL debuts on Sunday.

- Mike Iupati (LG), Jamar Taylor (NCB), Brian Mone (DT) and Lano Hill (SS) are expected to be inserted into the Seahawks starting lineup.

