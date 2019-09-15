Seahawks Week 2 inactives: L.J. Collier to play, Ziggy Ansah out again
Those hoping to see Ziggy Ansah in Week 2 will be sadly disappointed. The Seattle Seahawks have opted to give Ansah another week as the team continues to exercise extreme patience. Ansah was a full participang in Friday's practice, but clearly Seattle thinks he needs to get an additional week of practice under his belt. His absence is notable given that Pete Carroll said during the preseason that he anticipated Ansah being ready for Week 1.
Here's Seattle's list of inactives:
DE Ziggy Ansah
WR Gary Jennings
C Joey Hunt
CB Neiko Thorpe
DT Poona Ford
WR David Moore
Steelers inactives:
CB Justin Layne
FB Rosie Nix
OLB Jayrone Elliott
G Fred Johnson
OT Chuks Okorafor
TE Zach Gentry
DE Isaiah Buggs
Takeaways:
- L.J. Collier and John Ursua will make their NFL debuts on Sunday.
- Mike Iupati (LG), Jamar Taylor (NCB), Brian Mone (DT) and Lano Hill (SS) are expected to be inserted into the Seahawks starting lineup.
