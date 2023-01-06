Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 5 players questionable vs. Rams

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Rams. The most important of them is wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who coach Pete Carroll believes will play.

Here’s the team’s full Week 18 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Travis Homer

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

WR Tyler Lockett

Shin

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Limited

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

Limited

Limited

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Full

DE Quinton Jefferson

Illness

DNP

Full

DNP

Questionable

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Foot

DNP

DNP

Full

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DT Poona Ford

Calf

DNP

Full

Full

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

Limited

Limited

Full

NT Al Woods

Achilles

Limited

DNP

Full

C Austin Blythe

Hamstring

Full

Full

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/Rest

Full

DNP

Full

OLB Bruce Irvin

Heel

Full

Full

Full

WR DK Metcalf

Knee/Rest

DNP

Full

LG Damien Lewis

Ankle

Limited

DNP

Questionable

Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The maximum value edition

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

