Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 5 players questionable vs. Rams
The Seahawks have listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Rams. The most important of them is wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who coach Pete Carroll believes will play.
Here’s the team’s full Week 18 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Travis Homer
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
WR Tyler Lockett
Shin
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
RB DeeJay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Limited
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
Limited
Limited
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Full
DE Quinton Jefferson
Illness
DNP
Full
DNP
Questionable
OLB Uchenna Nwosu
Foot
DNP
DNP
Full
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DT Poona Ford
Calf
DNP
Full
Full
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
Limited
Limited
Full
NT Al Woods
Achilles
Limited
DNP
Full
C Austin Blythe
Hamstring
Full
Full
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/Rest
Full
DNP
Full
OLB Bruce Irvin
Heel
Full
Full
Full
WR DK Metcalf
Knee/Rest
–
DNP
Full
LG Damien Lewis
Ankle
–
Limited
DNP
Questionable
