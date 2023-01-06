Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 10 DNPs for second straight practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks’ injury report is longer than it’s been all season. Yesterday, 10 players sat out practice. Today that number did not change, although some of the names did. DK Metcalf and Al Woods were listed among the DNPs today, while Noah Fant and Damien Lewis are now on the limited list.

Here’s the updated Week 18 injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

DNP

DNP

RB Travis Homer

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Shin

DNP

DNP

RB DeeJay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

Limited

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DE Quinton Jefferson

Illness

DNP

Full

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Foot

DNP

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Calf

DNP

Full

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

Limited

Limited

NT Al Woods

Achilles

Limited

DNP

C Austin Blythe

Hamstring

Full

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/Rest

Full

DNP

OLB Bruce Irvin

Heel

Full

Full

WR DK Metcalf

Knee/Rest

DNP

LG Damien Lewis

Ankle

Limited

