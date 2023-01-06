Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 10 DNPs for second straight practice
The Seahawks’ injury report is longer than it’s been all season. Yesterday, 10 players sat out practice. Today that number did not change, although some of the names did. DK Metcalf and Al Woods were listed among the DNPs today, while Noah Fant and Damien Lewis are now on the limited list.
Here’s the updated Week 18 injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
DNP
DNP
RB Travis Homer
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Shin
DNP
DNP
RB DeeJay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
Limited
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DE Quinton Jefferson
Illness
DNP
Full
OLB Uchenna Nwosu
Foot
DNP
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Calf
DNP
Full
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
Limited
Limited
NT Al Woods
Achilles
Limited
DNP
C Austin Blythe
Hamstring
Full
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/Rest
Full
DNP
OLB Bruce Irvin
Heel
Full
Full
WR DK Metcalf
Knee/Rest
–
DNP
LG Damien Lewis
Ankle
–
Limited
