Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 10 players sit out Wednesday practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report from today’s practice is long, as you might expect at this point in the season. 10 players did not participate, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett and rookie running back Ken Walker. Also, two key linemen – rookie right tackle Abe Lucas as well as veteran nose tackle Al Woods – were listed as limited participants.

Here’s our first update for the final injury report of the season.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

DNP

RB Travis Homer

Ankle

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Shin

DNP

RB DeeJay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

DE Quinton Jefferson

Illness

DNP

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Foot

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Calf

DNP

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

Limited

NT Al Woods

Achilles

Limited

C Austin Blythe

Hamstring

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

Full

OLB Bruce Irvin

Heel

Full

List

