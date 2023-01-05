Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 10 players sit out Wednesday practice

The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report from today’s practice is long, as you might expect at this point in the season. 10 players did not participate, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett and rookie running back Ken Walker. Also, two key linemen – rookie right tackle Abe Lucas as well as veteran nose tackle Al Woods – were listed as limited participants.

Here’s our first update for the final injury report of the season.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Phil Haynes Ankle DNP RB Travis Homer Ankle DNP WR Tyler Lockett Shin DNP RB DeeJay Dallas Ankle DNP TE Noah Fant Knee DNP RB Ken Walker Ankle DNP DE Quinton Jefferson Illness DNP OLB Uchenna Nwosu Foot DNP S Ryan Neal Knee DNP DT Poona Ford Calf DNP RT Abe Lucas Knee Limited NT Al Woods Achilles Limited C Austin Blythe Hamstring Full G Gabe Jackson Knee Full OLB Bruce Irvin Heel Full

