Seahawks Week 18 injury report: 10 players sit out Wednesday practice
The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report from today’s practice is long, as you might expect at this point in the season. 10 players did not participate, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett and rookie running back Ken Walker. Also, two key linemen – rookie right tackle Abe Lucas as well as veteran nose tackle Al Woods – were listed as limited participants.
Here’s our first update for the final injury report of the season.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
DNP
RB Travis Homer
Ankle
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Shin
DNP
RB DeeJay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
DE Quinton Jefferson
Illness
DNP
OLB Uchenna Nwosu
Foot
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Calf
DNP
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
Limited
NT Al Woods
Achilles
Limited
C Austin Blythe
Hamstring
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
Full
OLB Bruce Irvin
Heel
Full
