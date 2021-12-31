Seahawks Week 17 injury report: RB Alex Collins questionable vs. Lions

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks backfield is still thin. Adrian Peterson has been placed on injured reserve and Alex Collins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Meanwhile, linebacker Jon Rhattigan has been ruled out after suffering an ACL injury that will require surgery.

Here is the team’s full Week 17 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

LB Jon Rhattigan

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

DT Al Woods

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Full

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

DNP

Full

Limited

DT Poona Ford

Concussion

DNP

Full

Full

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

DNP

Questionable

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

Full

Full

C Ethan Pocic

Finger

Full

Full

LS Tyler Ott

Shoulder

Full

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Full

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Groin

Full

