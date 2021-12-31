Seahawks Week 17 injury report: RB Alex Collins questionable vs. Lions
The Seahawks backfield is still thin. Adrian Peterson has been placed on injured reserve and Alex Collins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Meanwhile, linebacker Jon Rhattigan has been ruled out after suffering an ACL injury that will require surgery.
Here is the team’s full Week 17 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
LB Jon Rhattigan
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
DNP
–
DT Al Woods
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Full
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
DNP
Full
Limited
DT Poona Ford
Concussion
DNP
Full
Full
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
DNP
Questionable
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
Full
Full
–
C Ethan Pocic
Finger
Full
Full
–
LS Tyler Ott
Shoulder
Full
Full
–
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
Full
–
–
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Full
Full
–
RB Rashaad Penny
Groin
Full
–
–
