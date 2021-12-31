Seahawks Week 17 injury report: RB Alex Collins questionable vs. Lions

The Seahawks backfield is still thin. Adrian Peterson has been placed on injured reserve and Alex Collins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Meanwhile, linebacker Jon Rhattigan has been ruled out after suffering an ACL injury that will require surgery.

Here is the team’s full Week 17 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP Limited Full LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP DNP DNP Out DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP – – OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP DNP – DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP Limited Full OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Doubtful WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP Full Limited DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP Full Full RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited Limited DNP Questionable WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full Full – C Ethan Pocic Finger Full Full – LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full Full – FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full – – DT Bryan Mone Knee Full Full – RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full – –

