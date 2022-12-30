Seahawks Week 17 injury report: Updates from Thursday’s practice
The Seattle Seahawks saw a few players return to practice on Thursday, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tight end Noah Fant, and running back Kenneth Walker III – all listed as limited participants.
Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Marquise Goodwin
Shoulder/Wrist
DNP
DNP
RB Travis Homer
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Hand
DNP
Limited
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
Limited
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
DNP
DNP
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DNP
LB Nick Bellore
Illness
DNP
FULL
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
Limited
Limited
OLB Bruce Irvin
Knee/heel
Limited
Limited
DT Al Woods
Achilles
Full
DNP