Seahawks Week 17 injury report: Updates from Thursday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks saw a few players return to practice on Thursday, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tight end Noah Fant, and running back Kenneth Walker III – all listed as limited participants.

Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Marquise Goodwin

Shoulder/Wrist

DNP

DNP

RB Travis Homer

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Hand

DNP

Limited

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

Limited

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

DNP

DNP

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DNP

LB Nick Bellore

Illness

DNP

FULL

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

Limited

Limited

OLB Bruce Irvin

Knee/heel

Limited

Limited

DT Al Woods

Achilles

Full

DNP

