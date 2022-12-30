Seahawks Week 17 injury report: Updates from Thursday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks saw a few players return to practice on Thursday, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tight end Noah Fant, and running back Kenneth Walker III – all listed as limited participants.

Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Marquise Goodwin Shoulder/Wrist DNP DNP RB Travis Homer Ankle DNP DNP WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP Limited TE Noah Fant Knee DNP Limited RT Abe Lucas Knee DNP DNP RB Ken Walker Ankle DNP Limited S Ryan Neal Knee DNP DNP LB Nick Bellore Illness DNP FULL RB Deejay Dallas Ankle Limited Limited OLB Bruce Irvin Knee/heel Limited Limited DT Al Woods Achilles Full DNP

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire