Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 6 players questionable, 1 doubtful

Liz Mathews
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks had six players listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Jets and only one doubtful – wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Here is the team’s full injury report for Week 17.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Marquise Goodwin

Shoulder/Wrist

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

RB Travis Homer

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

WR Tyler Lockett

Hand

DNP

Limited

FULL

Questionable

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

Limited

Limited

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

LB Nick Bellore

Illness

DNP

FULL

FULL

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

OLB Bruce Irvin

Knee/heel

Limited

Limited

FULL

DT Al Woods

Achilles

Full

DNP

FULL

Questionable

List

Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The New Year, New You edition

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories