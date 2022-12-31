Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 6 players questionable, 1 doubtful
The Seattle Seahawks had six players listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Jets and only one doubtful – wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
Here is the team’s full injury report for Week 17.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Marquise Goodwin
Shoulder/Wrist
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
RB Travis Homer
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
WR Tyler Lockett
Hand
DNP
Limited
FULL
Questionable
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
Limited
Limited
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
LB Nick Bellore
Illness
DNP
FULL
FULL
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
OLB Bruce Irvin
Knee/heel
Limited
Limited
FULL
DT Al Woods
Achilles
Full
DNP
FULL
Questionable
