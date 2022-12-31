Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 6 players questionable, 1 doubtful

The Seattle Seahawks had six players listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Jets and only one doubtful – wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Here is the team’s full injury report for Week 17.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Marquise Goodwin Shoulder/Wrist DNP DNP DNP Doubtful RB Travis Homer Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP Limited FULL Questionable TE Noah Fant Knee DNP Limited Limited RT Abe Lucas Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable RB Ken Walker Ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable S Ryan Neal Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable LB Nick Bellore Illness DNP FULL FULL RB Deejay Dallas Ankle Limited Limited Limited OLB Bruce Irvin Knee/heel Limited Limited FULL DT Al Woods Achilles Full DNP FULL Questionable

