Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs, no limitations for DT Al Woods

The Seahawks have listed eight players as DNPs for today’s practice, including Ken Walker, Tyler Lockett and Ryan Neal. On the bright side, nose tackle Al Woods was back as a full participant.

Here is the injury report from today’s practice.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Marquise Goodwin Shoulder/Wrist DNP RB Travis Homer Ankle DNP WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP TE Noah Fant Knee DNP RT Abe Lucas Knee DNP RB Ken Walker Ankle DNP S Ryan Neal Knee DNP LB Nick Bellore Illness DNP RB Deejay Dalals Ankle Limited OLB Bruce Irvin Knee/heel Limited DT Al Woods Achilles Full

