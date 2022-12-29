Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs, no limitations for DT Al Woods

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have listed eight players as DNPs for today’s practice, including Ken Walker, Tyler Lockett and Ryan Neal. On the bright side, nose tackle Al Woods was back as a full participant.

Here is the injury report from today’s practice.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Marquise Goodwin

Shoulder/Wrist

DNP

RB Travis Homer

Ankle

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Hand

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

DNP

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

LB Nick Bellore

Illness

DNP

RB Deejay Dalals

Ankle

Limited

OLB Bruce Irvin

Knee/heel

Limited

DT Al Woods

Achilles

Full

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

