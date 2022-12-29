Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs, no limitations for DT Al Woods
The Seahawks have listed eight players as DNPs for today’s practice, including Ken Walker, Tyler Lockett and Ryan Neal. On the bright side, nose tackle Al Woods was back as a full participant.
Here is the injury report from today’s practice.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Marquise Goodwin
Shoulder/Wrist
DNP
RB Travis Homer
Ankle
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Hand
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
DNP
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
LB Nick Bellore
Illness
DNP
RB Deejay Dalals
Ankle
Limited
OLB Bruce Irvin
Knee/heel
Limited
DT Al Woods
Achilles
Full