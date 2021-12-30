Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs for Wednesday walk-through
The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today to prepare for their second-to-last game of the 2021 season against the Lions. Eight players were listed as non-participants.
Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
DNP
LB Jon Rhattigan
Knee
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
DT Al Woods
Shoulder
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Concussion
DNP
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
Full
C Ethan Pocic
Finger
Full
LS Tyler Ott
Shoulder
Full
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
Full
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Full
RB Rashaad Penny
Groin
Full
