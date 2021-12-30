Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs for Wednesday walk-through

The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today to prepare for their second-to-last game of the 2021 season against the Lions. Eight players were listed as non-participants.

Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full C Ethan Pocic Finger Full LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full DT Bryan Mone Knee Full RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full

Related

Marshawn Lynch says he's interested in buying a piece of the Seahawks

List