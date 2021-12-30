Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs for Wednesday walk-through

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today to prepare for their second-to-last game of the 2021 season against the Lions. Eight players were listed as non-participants.

Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

LB Jon Rhattigan

Knee

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DT Al Woods

Shoulder

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Concussion

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

Full

C Ethan Pocic

Finger

Full

LS Tyler Ott

Shoulder

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Groin

Full

