Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 3 players limited on Thursday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks are getting a bit healthier heading towards Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.

Here is a look at the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

Limited

LB Jon Rhattigan

Knee

DNP

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

DT Al Woods

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

DNP

Full

DT Poona Ford

Concussion

DNP

Full

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

Full

Full

C Ethan Pocic

Finger

Full

Full

LS Tyler Ott

Shoulder

Full

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Full

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Groin

Full

