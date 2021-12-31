Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 3 players limited on Thursday

In this article:

The Seahawks are getting a bit healthier heading towards Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.

Here is a look at the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP Limited LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP – OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP DNP DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP Limited OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP Full DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP Full RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited Limited WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full Full C Ethan Pocic Finger Full Full LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full Full FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full – DT Bryan Mone Knee Full Full RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full –

Related

Cliff Avril chides Seahawks fans for wanting change after 'one bad season out of 10'

List