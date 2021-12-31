Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 3 players limited on Thursday
The Seahawks are getting a bit healthier heading towards Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.
Here is a look at the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Knee
DNP
Limited
LB Jon Rhattigan
Knee
DNP
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
DNP
DT Al Woods
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
DNP
Full
DT Poona Ford
Concussion
DNP
Full
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
Full
Full
C Ethan Pocic
Finger
Full
Full
LS Tyler Ott
Shoulder
Full
Full
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
Full
–
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Full
Full
RB Rashaad Penny
Groin
Full
–
