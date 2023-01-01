Seahawks Week 17 Inactives: RT Abe Lucas 1 of 7 players ruled out

Happy New Year, 12’s! The Seattle Seahawks are kicking off 2023 with a home showdown against the similarly 7-8 New York Jets. Today’s matchup will be a crucial one as both teams are desperate to keep fleeting, but valid, playoff hopes alive.

The good news for the Seahawks is the return of wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who missed the game against the Chiefs with a broken hand. Defensive tackle Al Woods and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III are also active.

Unfortunately, rookie right tackle Abe Lucas, strong safety Ryan Neal and backup running back Travis Homer are out.

Seahawks Inactives

Penny Hart – WR

Artie Burns – CB

Tavis Homer – RB

Abraham Lucas – T

Isaiah Mack – DT

Vi Jones – Linebacker

Ryan Neal – S

Jets Inactives

Zach Wilson – QB

James Robinson – RB

Vinny Curry – DL

Nate Herbig – OL

Jeremy Ruckert – TE

Brandin Echols – CB

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire