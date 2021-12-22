Seahawks Week 16 injury report: Estimates from Wednesday’s non-practice

The Seahawks obviously didn’t practice today after playing a postponed game last night in California.

Here are the estimates the team released for their intitial injury report if they’d had held a practice today.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP WR D.K. Metcalf Foot Limited WR Freddie Swain Ankle Limited CB Bless Austin Hip Limited DT Poona Ford Knee Limited RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited OL Kyle Fuller Calf Full C Ethan Pocic Finger Full QB Russell Wilson Ankle Full FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full

In addition to these players, 10 more names are on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

