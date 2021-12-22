Seahawks Week 16 injury report: Estimates from Wednesday’s non-practice
The Seahawks obviously didn’t practice today after playing a postponed game last night in California.
Here are the estimates the team released for their intitial injury report if they’d had held a practice today.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
DNP
LB Jon Rhattigan
Knee
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
DT Al Woods
Shoulder
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
Limited
CB Bless Austin
Hip
Limited
DT Poona Ford
Knee
Limited
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
OL Kyle Fuller
Calf
Full
C Ethan Pocic
Finger
Full
QB Russell Wilson
Ankle
Full
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
Full
In addition to these players, 10 more names are on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
