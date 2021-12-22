Seahawks Week 16 injury report: Estimates from Wednesday’s non-practice

Tim Weaver
1 min read
The Seahawks obviously didn’t practice today after playing a postponed game last night in California.

Here are the estimates the team released for their intitial injury report if they’d had held a practice today.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

LB Jon Rhattigan

Knee

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DT Al Woods

Shoulder

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

Limited

CB Bless Austin

Hip

Limited

DT Poona Ford

Knee

Limited

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

OL Kyle Fuller

Calf

Full

C Ethan Pocic

Finger

Full

QB Russell Wilson

Ankle

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

Full

In addition to these players, 10 more names are on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

