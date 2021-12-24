Seahawks Week 16 injury report: CB Bless Austin questionable vs. Bears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks are more shorthanded at cornerback than ever heading into this weekend’s game against the Bears. Tre Brown is on IR, D.J. Reed is on the COVID-19 list and now Bless Austin is listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 16.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

Limited

LB Jon Rhattigan

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

Limited

DT Al Woods

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

Limited

Limited

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

CB Bless Austin

Hip/Personal

Limited

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DT Poona Ford

Knee

Limited

Limited

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

Full

OL Kyle Fuller

Calf

Full

C Ethan Pocic

Finger

Full

Full

QB Russell Wilson

Ankle

Full

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

Full

Full

Related

ESPN floats scenario where Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Saints

List

Seahawks: 6 players who should get more playing time down the stretch

Recommended Stories