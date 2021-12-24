Seahawks Week 16 injury report: CB Bless Austin questionable vs. Bears
The Seahawks are more shorthanded at cornerback than ever heading into this weekend’s game against the Bears. Tre Brown is on IR, D.J. Reed is on the COVID-19 list and now Bless Austin is listed as questionable with a hip injury.
Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 16.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
Limited
LB Jon Rhattigan
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
DNP
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
DNP
Limited
DT Al Woods
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
CB Bless Austin
Hip/Personal
Limited
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DT Poona Ford
Knee
Limited
Limited
–
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
Full
OL Kyle Fuller
Calf
Full
–
–
C Ethan Pocic
Finger
Full
Full
–
QB Russell Wilson
Ankle
Full
Full
–
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
Full
Full
–
