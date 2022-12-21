Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice

Tim Weaver
1 min read

The Seahawks have moved up their normal practice schedule this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Seven players sat out today’s practice, including Ryan Neal and Ken Walker.

Here’s our first injury updates of the week.

Player

Injury

Tue

Wed

Thu

Status

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Hand

DNP

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

NT Al Woods

Achilles

DNP

OLB Darrell Taylor

Illness

DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Wrist

Full

RT Abe Lucas

Elbow

Full

OLB Bruce Irvin

Knee/Heel

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Neck

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Shoulder

Full

LB Tanner Muse

Ankle

Full

