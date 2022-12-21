Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice
The Seahawks have moved up their normal practice schedule this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Seven players sat out today’s practice, including Ryan Neal and Ken Walker.
Here’s our first injury updates of the week.
Player
Injury
Tue
Wed
Thu
Status
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Hand
DNP
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
NT Al Woods
Achilles
DNP
OLB Darrell Taylor
Illness
DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Wrist
Full
RT Abe Lucas
Elbow
Full
OLB Bruce Irvin
Knee/Heel
Full
LB Jordyn Brooks
Neck
Full
FS Quandre Diggs
Shoulder
Full
LB Tanner Muse
Ankle
Full