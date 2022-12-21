Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice

The Seahawks have moved up their normal practice schedule this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Seven players sat out today’s practice, including Ryan Neal and Ken Walker.

Here’s our first injury updates of the week.

Player Injury Tue Wed Thu Status RB Deejay Dallas Ankle DNP TE Noah Fant Knee DNP WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP RB Ken Walker Ankle DNP S Ryan Neal Knee DNP NT Al Woods Achilles DNP OLB Darrell Taylor Illness DNP WR Marquise Goodwin Wrist Full RT Abe Lucas Elbow Full OLB Bruce Irvin Knee/Heel Full LB Jordyn Brooks Neck Full FS Quandre Diggs Shoulder Full LB Tanner Muse Ankle Full

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire