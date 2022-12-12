Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Estimates from Monday’s walk-through practice
The Seahawks are on a short week as they prepare to face the 49ers on Thursday night. Today the team held a walk-through practice, so the injury updates are only estimates of what a real practice would have looked like.
Here are the participation estimates from Monday’s walk-through.
Player
Injury
Mon
Tue
Wed
Status
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
DE Shelby Harris
Illness
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
NT Al Woods
Achilles
DNP
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
Limited
S Joey Blount
Back
Limited
WR DK Metcalf
Hip
Full
TE Will Dissly
Calf
Full
