Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Estimates from Monday’s walk-through practice

Tim Weaver
The Seahawks are on a short week as they prepare to face the 49ers on Thursday night. Today the team held a walk-through practice, so the injury updates are only estimates of what a real practice would have looked like.

Here are the participation estimates from Monday’s walk-through.

Player

Injury

Mon

Tue

Wed

Status

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

DE Shelby Harris

Illness

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

NT Al Woods

Achilles

DNP

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

Limited

S Joey Blount

Back

Limited

WR DK Metcalf

Hip

Full

TE Will Dissly

Calf

Full

Seahawks: Watch players talk about a tough loss to Panthers

