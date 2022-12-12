Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Estimates from Monday’s walk-through practice

The Seahawks are on a short week as they prepare to face the 49ers on Thursday night. Today the team held a walk-through practice, so the injury updates are only estimates of what a real practice would have looked like.

Here are the participation estimates from Monday’s walk-through.

Player Injury Mon Tue Wed Status RB Deejay Dallas Ankle DNP DE Shelby Harris Illness DNP S Ryan Neal Knee DNP NT Al Woods Achilles DNP RB Ken Walker Ankle Limited S Joey Blount Back Limited WR DK Metcalf Hip Full TE Will Dissly Calf Full

List

Seahawks: Watch players talk about a tough loss to Panthers

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire