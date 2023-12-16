Seahawks Week 15 injury report: 5 players listed as questionable
The Seahawks have listed five players as questionable for Monday night’s home game against the Eagles, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. There are no other injury desginations for any players.
Here is the full injury report from Saturday’s practice.
Did not participate
CB Devon Witherspoon – Hip
SS Jamal Adams – Knee
LB Nick Bellore – Knee
WR Dee Eskridge – Ribs
Limited
QB Geno Smith – Groin/Elbow
Full participation
OLB Darrell Taylor – Abdomen
LB Jordyn Brooks – Ankle
G Anthony Bradford – Knee/Shoulder
CB Tre Brown – Heel
DE Leonard Williams – Ankle
NT Jarran Reed – Wrist
RT Abe Lucas – Knee
C Evan Brown – Knee
CB Artie Burns – Knee
Questionable
QB Geno Smith
CB Devon Witherspoon
SS Jamal Adams
WR Dee Eskridge
LB Nick Bellore
