Seahawks Week 15 injury report: 5 players listed as questionable

The Seahawks have listed five players as questionable for Monday night’s home game against the Eagles, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. There are no other injury desginations for any players.

Here is the full injury report from Saturday’s practice.

Did not participate

Limited

QB Geno Smith – Groin/Elbow

Full participation

Questionable

QB Geno Smith

CB Devon Witherspoon

SS Jamal Adams

WR Dee Eskridge

LB Nick Bellore

