Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Gabe Jackson, D.K. Metcalf full participants Friday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks don’t have a half-roster on their COVID-19 list. However, they still have a ton of players on their injury report.

Here’s a look at the team’s complete Week 15 injury report updated with participation from Friday’s practice.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot/Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

WR Dee Eskridge

Foot

DNP

DNP

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Full

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

Full

DE Carlos Dunlap

Quadricep

DNP

DNP

Full

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Limited

DNP

DNP

SS Ryan Neal

Oblique

Limited

Full

Full

OL Kyle Fuller

Calf

Full

Limited

Full

RB Travis Homer

Hamstring

Full

Full

Full

P Michael Dickson

Thumb

Full

LS Tyler Ott

Shoulder

Full

