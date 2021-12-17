Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Gabe Jackson, D.K. Metcalf full participants Friday

The Seahawks don’t have a half-roster on their COVID-19 list. However, they still have a ton of players on their injury report.

Here’s a look at the team’s complete Week 15 injury report updated with participation from Friday’s practice.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP DNP Full WR D.K. Metcalf Foot/Knee DNP DNP Full OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP DNP WR Dee Eskridge Foot DNP DNP Full FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP DNP Full WR Freddie Swain Ankle DNP DNP Full DT Al Woods Resting veteran DNP DNP Full DE Carlos Dunlap Quadricep DNP DNP Full OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – – RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited – – DT Bryan Mone Knee Limited DNP DNP SS Ryan Neal Oblique Limited Full Full OL Kyle Fuller Calf Full Limited Full RB Travis Homer Hamstring Full Full Full P Michael Dickson Thumb Full – – LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full – –

