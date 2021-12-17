Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Gabe Jackson, D.K. Metcalf full participants Friday
The Seahawks don’t have a half-roster on their COVID-19 list. However, they still have a ton of players on their injury report.
Here’s a look at the team’s complete Week 15 injury report updated with participation from Friday’s practice.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot/Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
WR Dee Eskridge
Foot
DNP
DNP
Full
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Full
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
DNP
DNP
Full
DE Carlos Dunlap
Quadricep
DNP
DNP
Full
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
–
–
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Limited
DNP
DNP
SS Ryan Neal
Oblique
Limited
Full
Full
OL Kyle Fuller
Calf
Full
Limited
Full
RB Travis Homer
Hamstring
Full
Full
Full
P Michael Dickson
Thumb
Full
–
–
LS Tyler Ott
Shoulder
Full
–
–
