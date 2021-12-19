Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Saturday estimates, Sunday participation
The Seahawks are in the middle of perhaps the weirdest week in franchise history. Their game against the Rams has been postponed until Tuesday, adding a few extra days of practice to their schedule.
The team did not practice on Saturday but still released estimates as if they had. Seattle also just released the info for participation from today’s session. Here’s what the updated bottomless Week 15 injury report looks like.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat (est.)
Sun
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
Full
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot/Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
Full
Limited
OT Brandon Shell*
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
WR Dee Eskridge
Foot
DNP
DNP
Full
Full
–
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
Limited
Limited
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Full
Full
Full
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
DNP
DNP
Full
Full
Full
DE Carlos Dunlap
Quadricep
DNP
DNP
Full
Full
Full
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
DNP
RB Alex Collins*
Abdomen
Limited
–
–
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Limited
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
SS Ryan Neal
Oblique
Limited
Full
Full
Full
Full
OL Kyle Fuller
Calf
Full
Limited
Full
Full
Full
RB Travis Homer
Hamstring
Full
Full
Full
Full
–
P Michael Dickson
Thumb
Full
–
–
–
LS Tyler Ott
Shoulder
Full
–
–
–
DT Al Woods
Shoulder
Full
Full
*Collins and Shell are two of the eight players currently on the Seahawks’ reserve/COVID-19 list.
