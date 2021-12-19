Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Saturday estimates, Sunday participation

The Seahawks are in the middle of perhaps the weirdest week in franchise history. Their game against the Rams has been postponed until Tuesday, adding a few extra days of practice to their schedule.

The team did not practice on Saturday but still released estimates as if they had. Seattle also just released the info for participation from today’s session. Here’s what the updated bottomless Week 15 injury report looks like.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Sat (est.) Sun Status G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP DNP Full Full Limited WR D.K. Metcalf Foot/Knee DNP DNP Full Full Limited OT Brandon Shell* Shoulder DNP DNP DNP DNP WR Dee Eskridge Foot DNP DNP Full Full – FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP DNP Full Limited Limited WR Freddie Swain Ankle DNP DNP Full Full Full DT Al Woods Resting veteran DNP DNP Full Full Full DE Carlos Dunlap Quadricep DNP DNP Full Full Full OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – – DNP RB Alex Collins* Abdomen Limited – – DT Bryan Mone Knee Limited DNP DNP DNP DNP SS Ryan Neal Oblique Limited Full Full Full Full OL Kyle Fuller Calf Full Limited Full Full Full RB Travis Homer Hamstring Full Full Full Full – P Michael Dickson Thumb Full – – – LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full – – – DT Al Woods Shoulder Full Full

*Collins and Shell are two of the eight players currently on the Seahawks’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

