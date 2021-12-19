Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Saturday estimates, Sunday participation

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks are in the middle of perhaps the weirdest week in franchise history. Their game against the Rams has been postponed until Tuesday, adding a few extra days of practice to their schedule.

The team did not practice on Saturday but still released estimates as if they had. Seattle also just released the info for participation from today’s session. Here’s what the updated bottomless Week 15 injury report looks like.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat (est.)

Sun

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

Full

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot/Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

Full

Limited

OT Brandon Shell*

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

WR Dee Eskridge

Foot

DNP

DNP

Full

Full

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

Limited

Limited

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Full

Full

Full

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

Full

Full

Full

DE Carlos Dunlap

Quadricep

DNP

DNP

Full

Full

Full

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

RB Alex Collins*

Abdomen

Limited

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Limited

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

SS Ryan Neal

Oblique

Limited

Full

Full

Full

Full

OL Kyle Fuller

Calf

Full

Limited

Full

Full

Full

RB Travis Homer

Hamstring

Full

Full

Full

Full

P Michael Dickson

Thumb

Full

LS Tyler Ott

Shoulder

Full

DT Al Woods

Shoulder

Full

Full

*Collins and Shell are two of the eight players currently on the Seahawks’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

