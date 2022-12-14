Seahawks Week 15 injury report: RB Ken Walker expected to play vs. 49ers
The Seahawks should have rookie running back Ken Walker back in the lineup for tomorrow night’s game against the 49ers. Walker has no status on today’s injury report so he should be good to go, despite suffering a knee injury just 10 days ago. However, five other players are listed as questionable, including Ryan Neal and Al Woods.
Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 15.
Player
Injury
Mon
Tue
Wed
Status
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DE Shelby Harris
Illness
DNP
Full
–
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
NT Al Woods
Achilles
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
S Joey Blount
Back
Limited
DNP
Limited
Questionable
WR DK Metcalf
Hip
Full
–
–
TE Will Dissly
Calf
Full
–
–
OLB Bruce Irvin
Rest/knee
–
DNP
Full
CB Tre Brown
Illness
–
DNP
DNP
Questionable
FS Quandre Diggs
Shoulder
–
Full
Full
OL Kyle Fuller
Personal
–
–
DNP