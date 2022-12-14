Seahawks Week 15 injury report: RB Ken Walker expected to play vs. 49ers

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Brock Purdy had little time to celebrate a successful first career start. Purdy is trying to heal from injuries to his oblique and ribs while preparing for a trip to notoriously tough Seattle on a short week for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy got injured on a scramble on the second drive of Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was able to stay in the game and threw two TD passes and ran for another score.