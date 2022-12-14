Seahawks Week 15 injury report: RB Ken Walker expected to play vs. 49ers

Breaking News:

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks should have rookie running back Ken Walker back in the lineup for tomorrow night’s game against the 49ers. Walker has no status on today’s injury report so he should be good to go, despite suffering a knee injury just 10 days ago. However, five other players are listed as questionable, including Ryan Neal and Al Woods.

Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 15.

Player

Injury

Mon

Tue

Wed

Status

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DE Shelby Harris

Illness

DNP

Full

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

NT Al Woods

Achilles

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

S Joey Blount

Back

Limited

DNP

Limited

Questionable

WR DK Metcalf

Hip

Full

TE Will Dissly

Calf

Full

OLB Bruce Irvin

Rest/knee

DNP

Full

CB Tre Brown

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

FS Quandre Diggs

Shoulder

Full

Full

OL Kyle Fuller

Personal

DNP

