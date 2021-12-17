Seahawks Week 15 injury report: WR D.K. Metcalf misses second straight practice
The Seattle Seahawks are looking threadbare heading into the weekend, as do several teams around the NFL as COVID-19 lists fill up by the hour. Today, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf missed his second straight practice, as did several other starters.
Here’s the updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot/Knee
DNP
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
WR Dee Eskridge
Foot
DNP
DNP
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
DNP
WR Freddie Swain
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
DNP
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Quadricep
DNP
DNP
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
–
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Limited
DNP
SS Ryan Neal
Oblique
Limited
Full
OL Kyle Fuller
Calf
Full
Limited
RB Travis Homer
Hamstring
Full
Full
P Michael Dickson
Thumb
Full
–
LS Tyler Ott
Shoulder
Full
–
In addition to these names, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
