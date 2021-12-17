Seahawks Week 15 injury report: WR D.K. Metcalf misses second straight practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks are looking threadbare heading into the weekend, as do several teams around the NFL as COVID-19 lists fill up by the hour. Today, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf missed his second straight practice, as did several other starters.

Here’s the updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot/Knee

DNP

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

WR Dee Eskridge

Foot

DNP

DNP

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

DNP

WR Freddie Swain

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Quadricep

DNP

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Limited

DNP

SS Ryan Neal

Oblique

Limited

Full

OL Kyle Fuller

Calf

Full

Limited

RB Travis Homer

Hamstring

Full

Full

P Michael Dickson

Thumb

Full

LS Tyler Ott

Shoulder

Full

In addition to these names, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

