Seahawks Week 15 injury report: WR D.K. Metcalf misses second straight practice

The Seattle Seahawks are looking threadbare heading into the weekend, as do several teams around the NFL as COVID-19 lists fill up by the hour. Today, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf missed his second straight practice, as did several other starters.

Here’s the updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP DNP WR D.K. Metcalf Foot/Knee DNP DNP OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP WR Dee Eskridge Foot DNP DNP FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP DNP WR Freddie Swain Ankle DNP DNP DT Al Woods Resting veteran DNP DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Quadricep DNP DNP OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited – DT Bryan Mone Knee Limited DNP SS Ryan Neal Oblique Limited Full OL Kyle Fuller Calf Full Limited RB Travis Homer Hamstring Full Full P Michael Dickson Thumb Full – LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full –

In addition to these names, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks RB Chris Carson had surgery on his neck

