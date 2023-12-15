Seahawks Week 15 inactives: Geno Smith limited in practice
The Seattle Seahawks are desperate to get off the schneid and end their four-game losing skid. Unfortunately, they will have to find a way to do so against the Philadelphia Eagles. At 6-7, hosting the Eagles is not exactly what you’d want to see.
The good news is quarterback Geno Smith was at practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. Joining him are Anthony Bradford and Dee Eskridge as well.
The full injury report can be seen below:
Did not participate in practice
S Jamal Adams – knee
LB Jordyn Brooks – ankle
LB Nick Bellore – knee
CB Devon Witherspoon – hip
T Jason Peters – NIR/personal
Limited participation in practice
G Anthony Bradford – knee
WR Dee Eskridge – ribs
QB Geno Smith – groin
CB Tre Brown – heel
DE Leonard Williams – ankle
NT Jarran Reed – wrist
Full participation in practice
T Abe Lucas – knee
C Evan Brown – knee
CB Artie Burns – knee