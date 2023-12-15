Advertisement

Seahawks Week 15 inactives: Geno Smith limited in practice

Kole Musgrove
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are desperate to get off the schneid and end their four-game losing skid. Unfortunately, they will have to find a way to do so against the Philadelphia Eagles. At 6-7, hosting the Eagles is not exactly what you’d want to see.

The good news is quarterback Geno Smith was at practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. Joining him are Anthony Bradford and Dee Eskridge as well.

The full injury report can be seen below:

Did not participate in practice

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Limited participation in practice

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Full participation in practice

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

