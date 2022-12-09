Seahawks Week 14 injury report: 5 players listed as questionable vs. Carolina

The Seahawks have listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, including wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters today Metcalf should be good to go. Running backs Ken Walker and Deejay Dallas will be a game-time decision, though.

Here’s the complete injury report for Week 14.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin

Hand

DNP

Full

TE Will Dissly

Calf

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

Questionable

RT Abe Lucas

Elbow

Limited

Limited

Full

RB Travis Homer

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

LB Bruce Irvin/Rest

Knee

Full

DNP

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Neck

Full

NT Al Woods

Knee/Rest

Full

DNP

Full

QB Geno Smith

Shoulder

Limited

Full

DT Poona Ford

Hamstring

Limited

Full

WR DK Metcalf

Hip

Limited

DNP

Questionable

LB Cody Barton

Groin

Full

