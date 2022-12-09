Seahawks Week 14 injury report: 5 players listed as questionable vs. Carolina
The Seahawks have listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, including wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters today Metcalf should be good to go. Running backs Ken Walker and Deejay Dallas will be a game-time decision, though.
Here’s the complete injury report for Week 14.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
WR Marquise Goodwin
Hand
DNP
Full
–
TE Will Dissly
Calf
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
Questionable
RT Abe Lucas
Elbow
Limited
Limited
Full
RB Travis Homer
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
LB Bruce Irvin/Rest
Knee
Full
DNP
Full
LB Jordyn Brooks
Neck
Full
–
–
NT Al Woods
Knee/Rest
Full
DNP
Full
QB Geno Smith
Shoulder
–
Limited
Full
DT Poona Ford
Hamstring
–
Limited
Full
WR DK Metcalf
Hip
–
Limited
DNP
Questionable
LB Cody Barton
Groin
–
–
Full
