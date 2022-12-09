Seahawks Week 14 injury report: Geno Smith limited on Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks look like they’ll be playing without their rookie running back Ken Walker this week. He has been listed as a non-participant at practice for the second straight day, along with backup Deejay Dallas. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Geno Smith was listed as limited with a shoulder issue. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was also limited with a hip injury.
Here is the team’s updated injury report for Week 14.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
DNP
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Hand
DNP
Full
TE Will Dissly
Calf
DNP
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
DNP
RT Abe Lucas
Elbow
Limited
Limited
RB Travis Homer
Knee
Limited
Full
LB Bruce Irvin/Rest
Knee
Full
DNP
LB Jordyn Brooks
Neck
Full
–
NT Al Woods
Knee/Rest
Full
DNP
QB Geno Smith
Shoulder
–
Limited
DT Poona Ford
Hamstring
–
Limited
WR DK Metcalf
Hip
–
Limited