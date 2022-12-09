Seahawks Week 14 injury report: Geno Smith limited on Thursday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks look like they’ll be playing without their rookie running back Ken Walker this week. He has been listed as a non-participant at practice for the second straight day, along with backup Deejay Dallas. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Geno Smith was listed as limited with a shoulder issue. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was also limited with a hip injury.

Here is the team’s updated injury report for Week 14.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

DNP

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Hand

DNP

Full

TE Will Dissly

Calf

DNP

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

DNP

RT Abe Lucas

Elbow

Limited

Limited

RB Travis Homer

Knee

Limited

Full

LB Bruce Irvin/Rest

Knee

Full

DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks

Neck

Full

NT Al Woods

Knee/Rest

Full

DNP

QB Geno Smith

Shoulder

Limited

DT Poona Ford

Hamstring

Limited

WR DK Metcalf

Hip

Limited

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories