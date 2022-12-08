Seahawks Week 14 injury report: Ken Walker 1 of 5 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seahawks are going through some things at running back. At today’s practice both Ken Walker and Deejay Dallas were on the list of non-participants. Meanwhile, Travis Homer was listed as limited.
Here are the first injury updates of Week 14.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Ken Walker
Ankle
DNP
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Hand
DNP
TE Will Dissly
Calf
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
RT Abe Lucas
Elbow
Limited
RB Travis Homer
Knee
Limited
LB Bruce Irvin
Knee
Full
LB Jordyn Brooks
Neck
Full
NT Al Woods
Knee
Full
