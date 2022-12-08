Seahawks Week 14 injury report: Ken Walker 1 of 5 DNPs on Wednesday

The Seahawks are going through some things at running back. At today’s practice both Ken Walker and Deejay Dallas were on the list of non-participants. Meanwhile, Travis Homer was listed as limited.

Here are the first injury updates of Week 14.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status RB Ken Walker Ankle DNP RB Deejay Dallas Ankle DNP WR Marquise Goodwin Hand DNP TE Will Dissly Calf DNP S Ryan Neal Knee DNP RT Abe Lucas Elbow Limited RB Travis Homer Knee Limited LB Bruce Irvin Knee Full LB Jordyn Brooks Neck Full NT Al Woods Knee Full

List

