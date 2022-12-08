Seahawks Week 14 injury report: Ken Walker 1 of 5 DNPs on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
The Seahawks are going through some things at running back. At today’s practice both Ken Walker and Deejay Dallas were on the list of non-participants. Meanwhile, Travis Homer was listed as limited.

Here are the first injury updates of Week 14.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RB Ken Walker

Ankle

DNP

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Hand

DNP

TE Will Dissly

Calf

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

RT Abe Lucas

Elbow

Limited

RB Travis Homer

Knee

Limited

LB Bruce Irvin

Knee

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Neck

Full

NT Al Woods

Knee

Full

