Seahawks Week 14 inactives: These 6 players are out vs. Texans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We’re about 90 minutes from kickoff between the Seahawks and the Texans.

Let’s take a look at today’s inactives lists for both teams.

Seattle inactives

QB Jacob Eason
RB Travis Homer
CB Nigel Warrior
OL Kyle Fuller
OT Brandon Shell
DT Robert Nkemdiche

Houston inactives

QB Deshaun Watson
DB Terrence Brooks
WR Chris Moore
DB Jimmy Moreland
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
DL Cole Toner

Related

Seahawks at Texans: Week 14 preview and prediction

List

Seahawks: 8 bad draft picks that have contributed to their 2021 collapse

Recommended Stories