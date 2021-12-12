Seahawks Week 14 inactives: These 6 players are out vs. Texans

In this article:

We’re about 90 minutes from kickoff between the Seahawks and the Texans.

Let’s take a look at today’s inactives lists for both teams.

Seattle inactives

QB Jacob Eason

RB Travis Homer

CB Nigel Warrior

OL Kyle Fuller

OT Brandon Shell

DT Robert Nkemdiche

Houston inactives

QB Deshaun Watson

DB Terrence Brooks

WR Chris Moore

DB Jimmy Moreland

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

DL Cole Toner

