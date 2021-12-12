Seahawks Week 14 inactives: These 6 players are out vs. Texans
We’re about 90 minutes from kickoff between the Seahawks and the Texans.
Let’s take a look at today’s inactives lists for both teams.
Seattle inactives
QB Jacob Eason
RB Travis Homer
CB Nigel Warrior
OL Kyle Fuller
OT Brandon Shell
DT Robert Nkemdiche
Houston inactives
QB Deshaun Watson
DB Terrence Brooks
WR Chris Moore
DB Jimmy Moreland
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
DL Cole Toner
