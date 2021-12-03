Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 3 running backs questionable vs. 49ers

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks will probably play without their starting left guard for the second straight week. Damien Lewis is considered doubtful for Sunday’s game against the 49ers due to a couple of issues – including a dislocated elbow and having a cyst removed from his perineum. Seattle also has three running backs listed as questionable, so we’ll likely see Adrian Peterson elevated from the practice squad tomorrow.

Here’s the complete Week 13 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OL Kyle Fuller

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

Limited

Limited

Full

G Damien Lewis

Elbow/Medical

Limited

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

Full

Limited

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RB Rashaad Penny

Hamstring

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

Limited

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

Limited

RB Travis Homer

Calf

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

WR Penny Hart

Ankle

Full

DT Al Woods

Knee

Full

Full

LB Cody Barton

Calf

Full

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Knee

Full

Full

Full

