Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 3 running backs questionable vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks will probably play without their starting left guard for the second straight week. Damien Lewis is considered doubtful for Sunday’s game against the 49ers due to a couple of issues – including a dislocated elbow and having a cyst removed from his perineum. Seattle also has three running backs listed as questionable, so we’ll likely see Adrian Peterson elevated from the practice squad tomorrow.
Here’s the complete Week 13 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OL Kyle Fuller
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
Limited
Limited
Full
G Damien Lewis
Elbow/Medical
Limited
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
Full
Limited
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RB Rashaad Penny
Hamstring
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
Limited
–
–
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
Limited
–
–
RB Travis Homer
Calf
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
WR Penny Hart
Ankle
Full
–
–
DT Al Woods
Knee
Full
Full
–
LB Cody Barton
Calf
Full
Full
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Knee
Full
Full
Full
