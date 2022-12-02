Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 3 players questionable vs. Rams
The Seahawks have a bug going around the locker room that coach Pete Carroll has compared to a 48-hour flu. On Wednesday four players missed practice due to illness. By Thursday that number had doubled to eight. However, today Seattle only had one DNP. Meanwhile, three players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams.
Here is the team’s complete Week 13 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
LB Bruce Irvin
Knee
DNP
Full
–
LG Damien Lewis
Illness
DNP
DNP
Full
RB Travis Homer
Ilness/Knee
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
G Phil Haynes
Illness
DNP
Full
–
NT Al Woods
Illness
DNP
Full
–
S Ryan Neal
Elbow/Shoulder
DNP
Full
Full
Questionable
DT Quinton Jeferson
Illness
–
DNP
Full
LB Jordyn Brooks
Illness
–
DNP
Full
S Josh Jones
Illness
–
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Tony Jones
Illness
–
DNP
Full
DT Myles Adams
Illness
–
DNP
Full
WR Marquise Goodwin
Illness
–
DNP
Full
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
–
Limited
Full
RG Gabe Jackson
Knee/Rest
–
Limited
Full