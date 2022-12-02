Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 3 players questionable vs. Rams

The Seahawks have a bug going around the locker room that coach Pete Carroll has compared to a 48-hour flu. On Wednesday four players missed practice due to illness. By Thursday that number had doubled to eight. However, today Seattle only had one DNP. Meanwhile, three players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Here is the team’s complete Week 13 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status LB Bruce Irvin Knee DNP Full – LG Damien Lewis Illness DNP DNP Full RB Travis Homer Ilness/Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable G Phil Haynes Illness DNP Full – NT Al Woods Illness DNP Full – S Ryan Neal Elbow/Shoulder DNP Full Full Questionable DT Quinton Jeferson Illness – DNP Full LB Jordyn Brooks Illness – DNP Full S Josh Jones Illness – DNP DNP Questionable RB Tony Jones Illness – DNP Full DT Myles Adams Illness – DNP Full WR Marquise Goodwin Illness – DNP Full RT Abe Lucas Knee – Limited Full RG Gabe Jackson Knee/Rest – Limited Full

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire