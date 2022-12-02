Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 3 players questionable vs. Rams

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have a bug going around the locker room that coach Pete Carroll has compared to a 48-hour flu. On Wednesday four players missed practice due to illness. By Thursday that number had doubled to eight. However, today Seattle only had one DNP. Meanwhile, three players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Here is the team’s complete Week 13 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

LB Bruce Irvin

Knee

DNP

Full

LG Damien Lewis

Illness

DNP

DNP

Full

RB Travis Homer

Ilness/Knee

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

G Phil Haynes

Illness

DNP

Full

NT Al Woods

Illness

DNP

Full

S Ryan Neal

Elbow/Shoulder

DNP

Full

Full

Questionable

DT Quinton Jeferson

Illness

DNP

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Illness

DNP

Full

S Josh Jones

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Tony Jones

Illness

DNP

Full

DT Myles Adams

Illness

DNP

Full

WR Marquise Goodwin

Illness

DNP

Full

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

Limited

Full

RG Gabe Jackson

Knee/Rest

Limited

Full

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

