Seahawks Week 13 injury report: Estimates from Wednesday walk-through
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks are still recovering from their Monday night game against Washington, so they only held a walk-through practice today. The team has released estimates for who would have practiced and who wouldn’t, though.
Here is what their initial injury report looks like.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OL Kyle Fuller
Ankle
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
Limited
G Damien Lewis
Elbow
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
RB Rashaad Penny
Hamstring
Limited
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
Limited
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
Limited
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
Limited
RB Travis Homer
Calf
Full
WR Penny Hart
Ankle
Full
DT Al Woods
Knee
Full
LB Cody Barton
Calf
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Knee
Full
Related
Mina Kimes: Seahawks front office to blame for 2021 failures
List
Seahawks sign RB Adrian Peterson, 2 others to practice squad