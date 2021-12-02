Seahawks Week 13 injury report: Estimates from Wednesday walk-through

The Seahawks are still recovering from their Monday night game against Washington, so they only held a walk-through practice today. The team has released estimates for who would have practiced and who wouldn’t, though.

Here is what their initial injury report looks like.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status OL Kyle Fuller Ankle DNP G Gabe Jackson Knee Limited G Damien Lewis Elbow Limited WR D.K. Metcalf Foot Limited RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited RB Rashaad Penny Hamstring Limited OT Brandon Shell Shoulder Limited OT Duane Brown Resting veteran Limited DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran Limited RB Travis Homer Calf Full WR Penny Hart Ankle Full DT Al Woods Knee Full LB Cody Barton Calf Full CB D.J. Reed Knee Full

