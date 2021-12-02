Seahawks Week 13 injury report: Estimates from Wednesday walk-through

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks are still recovering from their Monday night game against Washington, so they only held a walk-through practice today. The team has released estimates for who would have practiced and who wouldn’t, though.

Here is what their initial injury report looks like.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OL Kyle Fuller

Ankle

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

Limited

G Damien Lewis

Elbow

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

RB Rashaad Penny

Hamstring

Limited

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

Limited

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

Limited

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

Limited

RB Travis Homer

Calf

Full

WR Penny Hart

Ankle

Full

DT Al Woods

Knee

Full

LB Cody Barton

Calf

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Knee

Full

Related

Mina Kimes: Seahawks front office to blame for 2021 failures

List

Seahawks sign RB Adrian Peterson, 2 others to practice squad

Recommended Stories