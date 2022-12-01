Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 6 players sit out on Wednesday

The Seahawks had six players listed as non-participants at today’s practice, their first of the week preparing for the Rams. Four of them were due to illness, so there’s a good chance later in the week they’ll be in better shape.

Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

LB Bruce Irvin

Knee

DNP

LG Damien Lewis

Illness

DNP

RB Travis Homer

Ilness/Knee

DNP

G Phil Haynes

Illness

DNP

NT Al Woods

Illness

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Elbow/Shoulder

DNP

