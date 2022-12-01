Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 6 players sit out on Wednesday
The Seahawks had six players listed as non-participants at today’s practice, their first of the week preparing for the Rams. Four of them were due to illness, so there’s a good chance later in the week they’ll be in better shape.
Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
LB Bruce Irvin
Knee
DNP
LG Damien Lewis
Illness
DNP
RB Travis Homer
Ilness/Knee
DNP
G Phil Haynes
Illness
DNP
NT Al Woods
Illness
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Elbow/Shoulder
DNP
