Seahawks Week 13 injury report: 6 players sit out on Wednesday

The Seahawks had six players listed as non-participants at today’s practice, their first of the week preparing for the Rams. Four of them were due to illness, so there’s a good chance later in the week they’ll be in better shape.

Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status LB Bruce Irvin Knee DNP LG Damien Lewis Illness DNP RB Travis Homer Ilness/Knee DNP G Phil Haynes Illness DNP NT Al Woods Illness DNP S Ryan Neal Elbow/Shoulder DNP

Related

Seahawks claim former Raiders S Johnathan Abram off waivers

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire