Seahawks Week 13 injury report: Offensive line thin on Thursday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After a walk-through practice on Wednesday, the Seahawks returned to business today. They didn’t have left guard Damien Lewis participating, though. Three other offensive linemen were limited, as well.
Here’s the team’s updated Week 13 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OL Kyle Fuller
Ankle
DNP
Limited
G Gabe Jackson
Knee
Limited
Limited
G Damien Lewis
Elbow
Limited
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
Full
RB Alex Collins
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
RB Rashaad Penny
Hamstring
Limited
Full
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
Limited
–
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
Limited
–
RB Travis Homer
Calf
Full
Full
WR Penny Hart
Ankle
Full
–
DT Al Woods
Knee
Full
Full
LB Cody Barton
Calf
Full
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Knee
Full
Full
Related
Mina Kimes: Seahawks front office to blame for 2021 failures
List
Seahawks: 3 defensive positions to target in the 2022 NFL draft