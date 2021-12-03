Seahawks Week 13 injury report: Offensive line thin on Thursday




After a walk-through practice on Wednesday, the Seahawks returned to business today. They didn’t have left guard Damien Lewis participating, though. Three other offensive linemen were limited, as well.

Here’s the team’s updated Week 13 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OL Kyle Fuller

Ankle

DNP

Limited

G Gabe Jackson

Knee

Limited

Limited

G Damien Lewis

Elbow

Limited

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

Full

RB Alex Collins

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

RB Rashaad Penny

Hamstring

Limited

Full

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

Limited

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

Limited

RB Travis Homer

Calf

Full

Full

WR Penny Hart

Ankle

Full

DT Al Woods

Knee

Full

Full

LB Cody Barton

Calf

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Knee

Full

Full

