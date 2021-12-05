Seahawks Week 13 inactives: RB Alex Collins ruled out vs. 49ers
The Seahawks and 49ers kickoff soon in their second matchup of the year. It’s that time to check in with both teams for their inactives lists.
Seattle
QB Jacob Eason
RB Alex Collins
CB Nigel Warrior
G Phil Haynes
G Damien Lewis
DT Robert Nkemdiche
San Francisco
WR Deebo Samuel
LB Fred Warner
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Marcell Harris
OL Colton McKivitz
DL Maurice Hurst
Check back for highlights throughout and analysis after the game.
