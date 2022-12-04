Seahawks Week 13 Inactives: Johnathan Abram 1 of 6 players ruled out vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are desperate to snap their two-game losing streak and fight their way back into the playoff picture. They will look to do so against the patchwork Los Angeles Rams, who’s injury concerns have been well documented all year long.

On Saturday, the Rams announced quarterback Matthew Stafford was going on injured reserve, where he will join Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp. Additionally, defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss the first game of his career with an ankle injury.

As for the Seahawks, they will look to get their ground game back up and running without Travis Homer, who was downgraded to OUT on Saturday. Here are the inactives for both teams:

Seahawks Inactives

Penny Hart – WR

Artie Burns – CB

Travis Homer – RB

L.J. Collier – DE

Myles Adams – DT

Johnathan Abram – S

Rams Inactives

Aaron Donald – DT

Troy Hil – DB

Travin Howard – LB

Bobby Evans – OT

Lance McCutcheon – WR

