Seahawks Week 12 injury report: WR Dee Eskridge ruled out vs. Raiders

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks are about as healthy as they have been all season heading into their Sunday matchup with the Raiders. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been ruled out with a broken hand he suffered against the Buccaneers but otherwise everyone else is good to go.

Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 12.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Hand

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE L.J. Collier

Illness

DNP

Limited

Full

LB Cody Barton

Foot

Full

Full

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

LG Damien Lewis

Ankle

Limited

Full

RB Deejay Dallas

Illness

DNP

S Joey Blount

NIR – personal matter

DNP

Pete Carroll hinted to reporters today that Eskridge will be going on IR, so expect that as part of Seattle’s roster moves tomorrow.

