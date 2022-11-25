Seahawks Week 12 injury report: WR Dee Eskridge ruled out vs. Raiders
The Seahawks are about as healthy as they have been all season heading into their Sunday matchup with the Raiders. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been ruled out with a broken hand he suffered against the Buccaneers but otherwise everyone else is good to go.
Here’s the team’s complete injury report for Week 12.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Hand
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE L.J. Collier
Illness
DNP
Limited
Full
LB Cody Barton
Foot
Full
Full
–
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
LG Damien Lewis
Ankle
–
Limited
Full
RB Deejay Dallas
Illness
–
–
DNP
S Joey Blount
NIR – personal matter
–
–
DNP
Pete Carroll hinted to reporters today that Eskridge will be going on IR, so expect that as part of Seattle’s roster moves tomorrow.