Seahawks Week 12 injury report: Geno Smith listed as LIMITED
The Seattle Seahawks have are hurdling towards their Thanksgiving showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The health of the team – specifically for quarterback Geno Smith – is the focus of the week for Seattle.
The Seahawks had another walk-through, similar to Monday. As such, the injury report is merely an estimation of what a full practice would have yielded. Fortunately, Smith was upgraded from a theoretical “did not participate” to a “limited.”
The full injury report can be seen below:
Did not participate in practice
RB Kenneth Walker III – oblique
WR Dareke Young – abdomen
S Jerrick Reed II – knee
WR DK Metcalf – toe
Limited participation in practice
Full participation in practice
WR Jake Bobo – shoulder
WR Tyler Lockett – hamstring
S Jamal Adams – knee
CB Tre Brown – foot
CB Coby Bryant – toe
G Anthony Bradford – knee