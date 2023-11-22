Advertisement

Seahawks Week 12 injury report: Geno Smith listed as LIMITED

Kole Musgrove
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks have are hurdling towards their Thanksgiving showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The health of the team – specifically for quarterback Geno Smith – is the focus of the week for Seattle.

The Seahawks had another walk-through, similar to Monday. As such, the injury report is merely an estimation of what a full practice would have yielded. Fortunately, Smith was upgraded from a theoretical “did not participate” to a “limited.”

The full injury report can be seen below:

Did not participate in practice

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Limited participation in practice

Full participation in practice

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

