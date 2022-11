The Seattle Seahawks are back from their bye week and their injury report is about as clean as it gets this time of year, or any. Only two players did not participate in today’s practice and one was an illness.

Here’s your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Hand DNP DE L.J. Collier Illness DNP LB Cody Barton Foot Full S Ryan Neal Ankle Full

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire