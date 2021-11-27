Seahawks Week 12 injury report: Holiday estimates plus Friday participation

The Seattle Seahawks are on an odd schedule this week due to the holiday and their upcoming Monday night game against Washington. No injury report was required on Wednesday and Thursday’s participation was only an estimate as there was no actual practice.

Here’s what the team’s updated Week 12 injury report looks like following Friday’s practice.

Player Injury Thu (EST.) Fri Sat Status DE Benson Mayowa Knee DNP Full G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP – G Damien Lewis Elbow DNP DNP OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – OT Jamarco Jones Back DNP DNP CB Tre Brown Knee DNP DNP WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP Full RB Rashaad Penny Hamstring DNP DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP – RB Alex Collins Groin Limited Limited LB Jordyn Brooks Hip Limited Limited CB D.J. Reed Knee Limited Limited CB Sidney Jones Shoulder Full Full LB Cody Barton Quadricep Full – SS Jamal Adams Groin Limited Full OT Brandon Shell Shoulder Limited DNP RB Travis Homer Neck – DNP QB Geno Smith Back – DNP

