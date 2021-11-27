Seahawks Week 12 injury report: Holiday estimates plus Friday participation

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks are on an odd schedule this week due to the holiday and their upcoming Monday night game against Washington. No injury report was required on Wednesday and Thursday’s participation was only an estimate as there was no actual practice.

Here’s what the team’s updated Week 12 injury report looks like following Friday’s practice.

Player

Injury

Thu (EST.)

Fri

Sat

Status

DE Benson Mayowa

Knee

DNP

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Elbow

DNP

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Jamarco Jones

Back

DNP

DNP

CB Tre Brown

Knee

DNP

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

DNP

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Groin

Limited

Limited

LB Jordyn Brooks

Hip

Limited

Limited

CB D.J. Reed

Knee

Limited

Limited

CB Sidney Jones

Shoulder

Full

Full

LB Cody Barton

Quadricep

Full

SS Jamal Adams

Groin

Limited

Full

OT Brandon Shell

Shoulder

Limited

DNP

RB Travis Homer

Neck

DNP

QB Geno Smith

Back

DNP

