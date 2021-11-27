Seahawks Week 12 injury report: Holiday estimates plus Friday participation
The Seattle Seahawks are on an odd schedule this week due to the holiday and their upcoming Monday night game against Washington. No injury report was required on Wednesday and Thursday’s participation was only an estimate as there was no actual practice.
Here’s what the team’s updated Week 12 injury report looks like following Friday’s practice.
Player
Injury
Thu (EST.)
Fri
Sat
Status
DE Benson Mayowa
Knee
DNP
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
G Damien Lewis
Elbow
DNP
DNP
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
OT Jamarco Jones
Back
DNP
DNP
CB Tre Brown
Knee
DNP
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
DNP
Full
RB Rashaad Penny
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
RB Alex Collins
Groin
Limited
Limited
LB Jordyn Brooks
Hip
Limited
Limited
CB D.J. Reed
Knee
Limited
Limited
CB Sidney Jones
Shoulder
Full
Full
LB Cody Barton
Quadricep
Full
–
SS Jamal Adams
Groin
Limited
Full
OT Brandon Shell
Shoulder
Limited
DNP
RB Travis Homer
Neck
–
DNP
QB Geno Smith
Back
–
DNP
