Seahawks Week 12 Inactives: These 5 players out vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks are back in action following their week off after a trip to Munich, Germany. They are home against their former AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle will look to earn their much-needed seventh win on the year to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers for the division lead.
Here are the inactives lists for both teams for today’s matchup:
Seattle Inactives:
Penny Hart – WR
Artie Burns – CB
Teez Tabor – S
Jake Curhan – G
Myles Adams – DT
Vegas Inactives:
Sidney Jones IV – CB
Brittain Brown – RB
Jackson Barton – T
Jacob Hollister – TE
Neil Farrell Jr. – DT
Matthew Butler – DT
Kendal Vickers – DT
