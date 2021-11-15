Seahawks Week 10 PFF grades: Top 5 on defense, bottom 5 on offense

The Seattle Seahawks suffered their first shutout loss since Russell Wilson was drafted on Sunday, losing in Green Bay by a score of 17-0. It was perhaps the most frustrating loss the team has suffered in at least a decade, and not just because the officiating from Brad Allen’s crew was beyond egregious. Seattle’s defense played with a ton of heart, but the offense simply couldn’t do its job and play complementary football. It seems only fair to celebrate one side and not the other.

Let’s take a look at the team’s five-highest Pro Football Focus grades on defense and the five lowest on offense this week.

QB Russell Wilson: 33.9

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s begin with the bad. Russell Wilson had Seattle’s lowest grade on offense this week in what was arguably the worst outing of his career. Wilson threw two interceptions in the red zone and sailed several more passes over his receivers’ heads. He finished with a gruesome 12.9 QBR for the day.

WR D.K. Metcalf: 47.5

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks’ wide receivers also had a. rough game against a top-notch Green Bay secondary. D.K. Metcalf was the worst. He dropped two passes and got himself ejected late in the game for getting into another scrum with a defensive back, likely earning himself another fine from the NFL.

WR Freddie Swain: 50.3

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The rest of Seattle’s receiver corps didn’t do any better. Swain was unable to catch any of his three targets from Russell Wilson. He has just 16 receptions on the season.

WR Tyler Lockett: 50.9

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It was also an uncharacteristic off-game from the Seahawks’ most consistent receiver. The Packers played very tight coverage against Tyler Lockett, who only caught two of eight targets, totaling 23 yards.

WR Penny Hart: 53.1

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Not to be left out, Penny Hart also had a poor performance. He was targeted twice and had no catches. It’s confusing that he got so much more playing time than rookie Dee Eskridge, who played only five offensive snaps.

SS Ryan Neal: 88.2

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Now, let’s get to the good stuff on defense. Strong safety Ryan Neal had another exceptional outing making plays on the ball. He posted a team-high 80.9 grade in coverage.

LB Jordyn Brooks: 83.2

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks had a brutal start to the 2021 season but he’s been coming on strong lately. Brooks led the Seahawks with 13 total tackles and had a team-best 82.6 grade in run defense.

SS Jamal Adams: 79.6

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

This may have been the best showing of the season from Jamal Adams, who took far too much of the blame for Seattle’s early struggles defensively. Adams posted 11 tackles and two QB hits, earning a team-high 90.0 pass rushing grade from PFF.

LB Bobby Wagner: 75.3

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Bobby Wagner is so consistent that his game often gets overlooked. He put in another strong performance against the Packers, including an 82.8 tackling grade. He finished with eight for the afternoon.

CB Tre Brown: 73.7

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The most-encouraging element in Seattle’s defensive turnaround has been the play of the cornerbacks. Rookie Tre Brown hasn’t had a bad week yet. He posted one pass breakup on Sunday and a solid 73.5 coverage grade.

