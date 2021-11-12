Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 3 players ruled out vs. Packers, 1 questionable

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks will have their starting QB Russell Wilson back in the lineup this week against the Packers. However, running back Chris Carson will not make his return as of yet. He has been ruled out as well as three other players. Defensive tackle Al Woods is also questionable with a personal issue.

Here’s the team’s full Week 10 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

S Marquise Blair

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Cody Barton

Quadricep

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Bless Austin

Not injury related

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Alex Collins

Groin

Limited

Limited

Full

OT Jamarco Jones

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

DNP

Limited

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

Full

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Hip

Full

Full

Full

DT Poona Ford

Resting veteran

DNP

Full

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

Limited

DNP

Questionable

