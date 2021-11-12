Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 3 players ruled out vs. Packers, 1 questionable
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks will have their starting QB Russell Wilson back in the lineup this week against the Packers. However, running back Chris Carson will not make his return as of yet. He has been ruled out as well as three other players. Defensive tackle Al Woods is also questionable with a personal issue.
Here’s the team’s full Week 10 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
S Marquise Blair
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Cody Barton
Quadricep
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Bless Austin
Not injury related
DNP
–
DNP
Out
RB Alex Collins
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
OT Jamarco Jones
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Full
DNP
Limited
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
Full
Full
CB Sidney Jones
Hip
Full
Full
Full
DT Poona Ford
Resting veteran
–
DNP
Full
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
–
Limited
DNP
Questionable
Related
Seahawks free agent target Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams