Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Ryan Neal still limited

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks held a walkthrough practice in Munich today as they get adjusted to playing on Central European time, which is nine hours ahead of Seattle. As such, the injury updates we got today are only estimations.

Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Cullen Gillaspia

Knee

DNP

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Illness

DNP

Full

NT Al Woods

Illness

DNP

Full

WR Marqusie Goodwin

Groin

Limited

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

Limited

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

Full

TE Noah Fant

Knee

Full

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

Full

Full

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring/ribs

Full

RB Deejay Dallas

Knee

Full

Full

TE Will Dissly

Chest

Full

Full

S Joey Blount

Quadricep

Full

Full

DE Shelby Harris

Elbow

Full

Full

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

Full

Full

