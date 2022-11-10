Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Ryan Neal still limited
The Seahawks held a walkthrough practice in Munich today as they get adjusted to playing on Central European time, which is nine hours ahead of Seattle. As such, the injury updates we got today are only estimations.
Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Cullen Gillaspia
Knee
DNP
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Illness
DNP
Full
NT Al Woods
Illness
DNP
Full
WR Marqusie Goodwin
Groin
Limited
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
Limited
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
Full
–
TE Noah Fant
Knee
Full
–
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
Full
Full
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring/ribs
Full
–
RB Deejay Dallas
Knee
Full
Full
TE Will Dissly
Chest
Full
Full
S Joey Blount
Quadricep
Full
Full
DE Shelby Harris
Elbow
Full
Full
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
Full
Full
List
