Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 1 ruled out, 1 questionable vs. Bucs

The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning. They’re heading into this matchup relatively healthy, with only one minor player having been ruled out and another listed as questionable. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Darrell Taylor are all expected to play.

Here is Seattle’s complete injury report for Week 10.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cullen Gillaspia Knee DNP DNP DNP Out DT Poona Ford Illness DNP Full Full NT Al Woods Illness DNP Full Full WR Marqusie Goodwin Groin Limited Limited Full Questionable S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited Full WR DK Metcalf Knee Full – – TE Noah Fant Knee Full – – WR Penny Hart Hamstring Full Full Full WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Full – – RB Deejay Dallas Knee Full Full Full TE Will Dissly Chest Full Full – S Joey Blount Quadricep Full Full Full DE Shelby Harris Elbow/Illness Full Full DNP OLB Darrell Taylor Groin Full Full Full

