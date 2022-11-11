Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 1 ruled out, 1 questionable vs. Bucs

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning. They’re heading into this matchup relatively healthy, with only one minor player having been ruled out and another listed as questionable. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Darrell Taylor are all expected to play.

Here is Seattle’s complete injury report for Week 10.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Cullen Gillaspia

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Poona Ford

Illness

DNP

Full

Full

NT Al Woods

Illness

DNP

Full

Full

WR Marqusie Goodwin

Groin

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

Full

TE Noah Fant

Knee

Full

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

Full

Full

Full

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring/ribs

Full

RB Deejay Dallas

Knee

Full

Full

Full

TE Will Dissly

Chest

Full

Full

S Joey Blount

Quadricep

Full

Full

Full

DE Shelby Harris

Elbow/Illness

Full

Full

DNP

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

Full

Full

Full

