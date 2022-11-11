Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 1 ruled out, 1 questionable vs. Bucs
The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning. They’re heading into this matchup relatively healthy, with only one minor player having been ruled out and another listed as questionable. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Darrell Taylor are all expected to play.
Here is Seattle’s complete injury report for Week 10.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Cullen Gillaspia
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Poona Ford
Illness
DNP
Full
Full
NT Al Woods
Illness
DNP
Full
Full
WR Marqusie Goodwin
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
Full
–
–
TE Noah Fant
Knee
Full
–
–
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
Full
Full
Full
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring/ribs
Full
–
–
RB Deejay Dallas
Knee
Full
Full
Full
TE Will Dissly
Chest
Full
Full
–
S Joey Blount
Quadricep
Full
Full
Full
DE Shelby Harris
Elbow/Illness
Full
Full
DNP
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
Full
Full
Full
