Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Updates from Wednesday practice
The Seattle Seahawks had six players on their did-not-participate list at today’s practice. Three of them were veteran days off, though and one was not injury related. Overall, the team is looking much healthier coming out of the bye week.
Here’s what Seattle’s initial Week 10 injury report looks like.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
S Marquise Blair
Knee
DNP
LB Cody Barton
Quadricep
DNP
CB Bless Austin
Not injury related
DNP
RB Alex Collins
Groin
Limited
OT Jamarco Jones
Ankle
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Full
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
CB Sidney Jones
Hip
Full
Blair recently had surgery on his knee and he’s out for the season. It’s only a matter of time until he’s placed on IR.
They’re not listed here, but both Russell Wilson and Chris Carson have been designated for return to practice. So have Dee Eskridge and Nigel Warrior.
