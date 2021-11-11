Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Updates from Wednesday practice

The Seattle Seahawks had six players on their did-not-participate list at today’s practice. Three of them were veteran days off, though and one was not injury related. Overall, the team is looking much healthier coming out of the bye week.

Here’s what Seattle’s initial Week 10 injury report looks like.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

S Marquise Blair

Knee

DNP

LB Cody Barton

Quadricep

DNP

CB Bless Austin

Not injury related

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Groin

Limited

OT Jamarco Jones

Ankle

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Hip

Full

Blair recently had surgery on his knee and he’s out for the season. It’s only a matter of time until he’s placed on IR.

They’re not listed here, but both Russell Wilson and Chris Carson have been designated for return to practice. So have Dee Eskridge and Nigel Warrior.

