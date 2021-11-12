Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 4 DNPs, 2 limited on Thursday
The Seahawks missed out on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. However, the good news is that they’re still relatively healthy heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Packers after the bye.
Here’s the updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
S Marquise Blair
Knee
DNP
DNP
LB Cody Barton
Quadricep
DNP
DNP
CB Bless Austin
Not injury related
DNP
–
RB Alex Collins
Groin
Limited
Limited
OT Jamarco Jones
Ankle
Limited
Full
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Full
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Full
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
Full
CB Sidney Jones
Hip
Full
Full
DT Poona Ford
Resting veteran
–
DNP
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
–
Limited
