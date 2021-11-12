Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 4 DNPs, 2 limited on Thursday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks missed out on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. However, the good news is that they’re still relatively healthy heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Packers after the bye.

Here’s the updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

S Marquise Blair

Knee

DNP

DNP

LB Cody Barton

Quadricep

DNP

DNP

CB Bless Austin

Not injury related

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Groin

Limited

Limited

OT Jamarco Jones

Ankle

Limited

Full

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Hip

Full

Full

DT Poona Ford

Resting veteran

DNP

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

Limited

