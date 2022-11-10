Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Poona Ford, Al Woods out with illness Wednesday
The Seahawks and Buccaneers are preparing to play several time zones earlier than usual for Sunday’s game in Germany. The team just wrapped up their first practice of the week and will take off for Munich soon.
Here is the first injury report for Week 10.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Cullen Gillaspia
Knee
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Illness
DNP
NT Al Woods
Illness
DNP
WR Marqusie Goodwin
Groin
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
Full
TE Noah Fant
Knee
Full
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
Full
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring/ribs
Full
RB Deejay Dallas
Knee
Full
TE Will Dissly
Chest
Full
S Joey Blount
Quadricep
Full
DE Shelby Harris
Elbow
Full
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
Full
