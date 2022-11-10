Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Poona Ford, Al Woods out with illness Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks and Buccaneers are preparing to play several time zones earlier than usual for Sunday’s game in Germany. The team just wrapped up their first practice of the week and will take off for Munich soon.

Here is the first injury report for Week 10.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Cullen Gillaspia

Knee

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Illness

DNP

NT Al Woods

Illness

DNP

WR Marqusie Goodwin

Groin

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

Full

TE Noah Fant

Knee

Full

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

Full

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring/ribs

Full

RB Deejay Dallas

Knee

Full

TE Will Dissly

Chest

Full

S Joey Blount

Quadricep

Full

DE Shelby Harris

Elbow

Full

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

Full

