Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Poona Ford, Al Woods out with illness Wednesday

The Seahawks and Buccaneers are preparing to play several time zones earlier than usual for Sunday’s game in Germany. The team just wrapped up their first practice of the week and will take off for Munich soon.

Here is the first injury report for Week 10.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cullen Gillaspia Knee DNP DT Poona Ford Illness DNP NT Al Woods Illness DNP WR Marqusie Goodwin Groin Limited S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited WR DK Metcalf Knee Full TE Noah Fant Knee Full WR Penny Hart Hamstring Full WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Full RB Deejay Dallas Knee Full TE Will Dissly Chest Full S Joey Blount Quadricep Full DE Shelby Harris Elbow Full OLB Darrell Taylor Groin Full

