Seahawks Week 10 inactives: These 6 players are out vs. Packers

It’s a big one today between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers, featuring a little bit of snow to set the mood just right. Kickoff is about 90 minutes away for the most-important game of the season so far.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams.

Seattle

QB Jacob Eason

CB Bless Austin

LB Cody Barton

C Dakoda Shepley

OT Stone Forsythe

DT Robert Nkemdiche

This means defensive end L.J. Collier will be active for just the third time this season. Seattle reportedly tried to trade him at the deadline but was unsuccessful. Also, the Seahawks’ starting running back Chris Carson is not listed here but he’s still on the injured reserve list.

Green Bay

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

S Vernon Scott

TE Dominique Dafney

T David Bakhtiari

DL Kingsley Keke

The Packers will have defensive tackle Kenny Clark in their lineup today. He was listed as questionable.

