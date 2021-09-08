Seahawks Week 1 injury report: No DNPs at first practice

The Seattle Seahawks just released their first injury report of the year ahead of Sunday’s first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here is a look at the team’s initial Week 1 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Toe Limited G Gabe Jackson Load management Limited RB Rashaad Penny Calf Limited C Ethan Pocic Hamstring Limited OT Duane Brown Load management Limited S Ryan Neal Oblique Limited OT Jamarco Jones Groin Limited RB Chris Carson Neck Full RB Alex Collins Foot Full G Damien Lewis Finger Full QB Geno Smith Back Full FS Marquise Blair Knee Full CB Tre Flowers Finger Full DT Bryan Mone Knee Full CB D.J. Reed Foot Full

In related news, three players were placed on IR yesterday. Tight end Colby Parkinson is dealing with his re-aggravated foot issue, while cornerbacks Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior are nursing knee problems.

