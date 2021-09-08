Seahawks Week 1 injury report: No DNPs at first practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks just released their first injury report of the year ahead of Sunday’s first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here is a look at the team’s initial Week 1 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Toe

Limited

G Gabe Jackson

Load management

Limited

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

Limited

C Ethan Pocic

Hamstring

Limited

OT Duane Brown

Load management

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Oblique

Limited

OT Jamarco Jones

Groin

Limited

RB Chris Carson

Neck

Full

RB Alex Collins

Foot

Full

G Damien Lewis

Finger

Full

QB Geno Smith

Back

Full

FS Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

CB Tre Flowers

Finger

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

In related news, three players were placed on IR yesterday. Tight end Colby Parkinson is dealing with his re-aggravated foot issue, while cornerbacks Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior are nursing knee problems.

