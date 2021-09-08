Seahawks Week 1 injury report: No DNPs at first practice
The Seattle Seahawks just released their first injury report of the year ahead of Sunday’s first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.
Here is a look at the team’s initial Week 1 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Toe
Limited
G Gabe Jackson
Load management
Limited
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
Limited
C Ethan Pocic
Hamstring
Limited
OT Duane Brown
Load management
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Oblique
Limited
OT Jamarco Jones
Groin
Limited
RB Chris Carson
Neck
Full
RB Alex Collins
Foot
Full
G Damien Lewis
Finger
Full
QB Geno Smith
Back
Full
FS Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
CB Tre Flowers
Finger
Full
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
In related news, three players were placed on IR yesterday. Tight end Colby Parkinson is dealing with his re-aggravated foot issue, while cornerbacks Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior are nursing knee problems.
