Seahawks Week 1 injury report: CB Sidney Jones joins ‘limited’ list
The Seahawks had full participation at practice for the second straight day as they head towards their season opener against the Colts.
Here is the team’s updated Week 1 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Toe
Limited
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Load management
Limited
Limited
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
Limited
Limited
C Ethan Pocic
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
OT Duane Brown
Load management
Limited
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Oblique
Limited
Full
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
Limited
Limited
RB Chris Carson
Neck
Full
Full
RB Alex Collins
Foot
Full
–
G Damien Lewis
Finger
Full
–
QB Geno Smith
Back
Full
Full
FS Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
–
CB Tre Flowers
Finger
Full
–
DT Bryan Mone
Knee
Full
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
Full
There’s only one real notable change, today. Offensive tackle Jamarco Jones was listed as limited with a groin injury yesterday but it was actually cornerback Sidney Jones. That makes three corners on the list this week in addition to the two that just went on IR.
