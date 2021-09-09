Seahawks Week 1 injury report: CB Sidney Jones joins ‘limited’ list

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks had full participation at practice for the second straight day as they head towards their season opener against the Colts.

Here is the team’s updated Week 1 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Toe

Limited

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Load management

Limited

Limited

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

Limited

Limited

C Ethan Pocic

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

OT Duane Brown

Load management

Limited

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Oblique

Limited

Full

OT Jamarco Jones

Groin

Limited

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

Limited

Limited

RB Chris Carson

Neck

Full

Full

RB Alex Collins

Foot

Full

G Damien Lewis

Finger

Full

QB Geno Smith

Back

Full

Full

FS Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

CB Tre Flowers

Finger

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Knee

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

Full

There’s only one real notable change, today. Offensive tackle Jamarco Jones was listed as limited with a groin injury yesterday but it was actually cornerback Sidney Jones. That makes three corners on the list this week in addition to the two that just went on IR.

